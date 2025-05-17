South Florida facing intense heat this weekend

South Florida weather expected to be very hot weekend ahead

South Florida weather expected to be very hot weekend ahead

Buckle up for a hot and dry weekend across South Florida.

The NEXT Weather Team is forecasting afternoon highs in the lower 90s both Saturday and Sunday, but "feels like" temperatures around 100 degrees.

If you're trying to beat the heat at the beach, the rip current risk is low, but the UV Index is extreme.

Make sure to hydrate often and reapply sunscreen throughout the day.

Summer-like heat continues and intensifies for the upcoming workweek and widespread triple-digit "feels like" temperatures are expected by Tuesday and Wednesday.

South Florida's rain chances remain slim-to-none over the next 7 days, but a few isolated showers could sneak back into the forecast for the back half of the workweek.

As of now, chances are low at around 10-20%, but we'll continue to fine tune the forecast over the next several days.