South Florida experiencing nice, warm weather ahead of Super Bowl weekend

By KC Sherman

/ CBS Miami

South Florida weather for Saturday 2/8/25 at 10 AM
South Florida weather for Saturday 2/8/25 at 10 AM 02:51

MIAMI -- CBS News Miami's NEXT Weather Meteorologist K.C. Sherman has the latest weekend forecast. 

Dry, warm conditions will continue into the weekend as high pressure continues to remain situated over the area. Look for highs in the lower 80s each day under a mix of sun and clouds. 

A stray shower will be possible in the early afternoon hours of Sunday, but most areas will remain rain-free for Superbowl Sunday plans.

Next week will feature more of the same weather pattern. 

Highs will range from four to six degrees above average, with temperatures set to top off in the 80s each day. In fact, even warmer weather is expected by the later portion of the work week.

Highs will climb into the middle 80s by Thursday and Valentine's Day, which will make it feel more like late April by the end of the week!

