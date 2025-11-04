South Florida 2025 elections: Everything you need to know for Miami-Dade and Monroe counties

Voters across Miami-Dade and Monroe counties are heading to the polls this Tuesday to decide several key local races — including mayoral contests in Miami, Miami Beach and Hialeah, along with council elections and local referendums in Homestead, Surfside and Marathon.

In the City of Miami, a crowded field of candidates is vying to replace Mayor Francis Suarez, whose term is ending.

Among those running are former city commissioners Joe Carollo, Ken Russell and Alex Diaz de la Portilla, along with former Miami-Dade Mayor Xavier Suarez. Other contenders include Laura Anderson, Alyssa Crocker, Elijah John Bowdre, Christian Cevallos, K. James DeSantis, Emilio Gonzalez, Michael Hepburn and Eileen Higgins .

In Miami Beach, Commissioner Steven Meiner faces Kristen Rosen Gonzalez in the mayor's race.

Several commission seats are also on the ballot, including Group I, where Daniel Ciraldo faces a crowded field, and Groups II and III, where incumbents Laure Dominguez and Alex Fernandez are being challenged.

In Hialeah, Mayor Bryan Calvo is seeking another term against Jackie Garcia-Roves, Benny Rodriguez, Marc Anthony Salvat and Jesus Tundidor. The city will also decide multiple council seats in the November election.

Further south, Homestead voters will weigh in on a series of referendums covering mayoral term limits, filling council vacancies, and issuing construction bonds for parks and roads.

In the Florida Keys, Marathon residents will choose among seven candidates for city council, while Surfside voters will decide four ballot questions on future development and community rules.

Full breakdown of South Florida races

Jump To: City of Miami | Miami Beach | Hialeah | Homestead | Surfside | Marathon

City of Miami

Mayor:

Laura Anderson

Elijah John Bowdre

Joe Carollo

Christian Cevallos

Alyssa Crocker

K. James DeSantis

Alex Diaz de la Portilla

Emilio Gonzalez

Michael Hepburn

Eileen Higgins

Ken Russell

June Savage

Xavier Suarez

Commissioner – District 3:

Oscar Alejandro

Yvonne Bayona

Brenda Bentancourt

Frank Carollo

Rolando Escalona

Denise Galvez Turros

Rob Piper

Fayez Tanous-Vasquez

Commissioner – District 5:

Marion Brown

Frederick Bryant

Christine King

Referendums:

Create Citizen Charter Review Commission

Authorize sale or lease of non-waterfront property

Prohibit gerrymandering; establish Citizen's Redistricting Committee

Impose lifetime term limits for elected officials

City of Miami Beach

Mayor:

Steven Meiner

Kristen Rosen Gonzalez

Commission Group I:

Daniel Ciraldo

Brian Ehrlich

Matthew Gultanoff

Ava Frankel

Omar Jimenez

Monica Matteo-Salinas

Monique Pardo Pope

Commission Group II:

Laure Dominguez

Fred Karlton

Commission Group III:

Alex Fernandez

Luidgi Mary

City of Hialeah

Mayor:

Bryan Calvo

Jackie Garcia-Roves

Benny Rodriguez

Marc Anthony Salvat

Jesus Tundidor

Councilmember – Group III:

Jessica Castillo

Kassandra Montandon

Gelien Perez

Councilmember – Group IV:

Mariana Chavez

Phillip Kennedy

William Marrero

Javier Morejon

Juan Santana

Councilmember – Group VI:

Melinda De La Vega

Juan Junco

Councilmember – Group VII:

Abdel Jimenez

Luis Rodriguez

City of Homestead

Vice Mayor:

Jennifer Bailey

Thomas Davis

Council Member – Seat 1:

Thomas Davis

Kimberly Konsky

Council Member – Seat 5:

Erica Avila

Sonia Castro

Referendums:

Mayor term limits (Yes/No)

Filling council vacancies (Yes/No)

Park construction bonds (Yes/No)

Roadway construction bonds (Yes/No)

Town of Surfside

Referendums:

Continue underground utility project? (Yes/No)

Favor gated communities? (Yes/No)

Require unanimous vote for projects over $2 million? (Yes/No)

Require 60% voter approval for large projects? (Yes/No)

City of Marathon (Monroe County)

City Council Candidates:

Germit Hale

Lynn Landry

William Perry

Greg Robinson

Jeff Smith

Robyn Still

Debra Tyner Struyf

Jump To: City of Miami | Miami Beach | Hialeah | Homestead | Surfside | Marathon