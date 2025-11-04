South Florida 2025 elections: Everything you need to know for Miami-Dade and Monroe counties
Voters across Miami-Dade and Monroe counties are heading to the polls this Tuesday to decide several key local races — including mayoral contests in Miami, Miami Beach and Hialeah, along with council elections and local referendums in Homestead, Surfside and Marathon.
In the City of Miami, a crowded field of candidates is vying to replace Mayor Francis Suarez, whose term is ending.
Among those running are former city commissioners Joe Carollo, Ken Russell and Alex Diaz de la Portilla, along with former Miami-Dade Mayor Xavier Suarez. Other contenders include Laura Anderson, Alyssa Crocker, Elijah John Bowdre, Christian Cevallos, K. James DeSantis, Emilio Gonzalez, Michael Hepburn and Eileen Higgins .
In Miami Beach, Commissioner Steven Meiner faces Kristen Rosen Gonzalez in the mayor's race.
Several commission seats are also on the ballot, including Group I, where Daniel Ciraldo faces a crowded field, and Groups II and III, where incumbents Laure Dominguez and Alex Fernandez are being challenged.
In Hialeah, Mayor Bryan Calvo is seeking another term against Jackie Garcia-Roves, Benny Rodriguez, Marc Anthony Salvat and Jesus Tundidor. The city will also decide multiple council seats in the November election.
Further south, Homestead voters will weigh in on a series of referendums covering mayoral term limits, filling council vacancies, and issuing construction bonds for parks and roads.
In the Florida Keys, Marathon residents will choose among seven candidates for city council, while Surfside voters will decide four ballot questions on future development and community rules.
Full breakdown of South Florida races
Jump To: City of Miami | Miami Beach | Hialeah | Homestead | Surfside | Marathon
City of Miami
Mayor:
Laura Anderson
Elijah John Bowdre
Joe Carollo
Christian Cevallos
Alyssa Crocker
K. James DeSantis
Alex Diaz de la Portilla
Emilio Gonzalez
Michael Hepburn
Eileen Higgins
Ken Russell
June Savage
Xavier Suarez
Commissioner – District 3:
Oscar Alejandro
Yvonne Bayona
Brenda Bentancourt
Frank Carollo
Rolando Escalona
Denise Galvez Turros
Rob Piper
Fayez Tanous-Vasquez
Commissioner – District 5:
Marion Brown
Frederick Bryant
Christine King
Referendums:
- Create Citizen Charter Review Commission
- Authorize sale or lease of non-waterfront property
- Prohibit gerrymandering; establish Citizen's Redistricting Committee
- Impose lifetime term limits for elected officials
City of Miami Beach
Mayor:
Steven Meiner
Kristen Rosen Gonzalez
Commission Group I:
Daniel Ciraldo
Brian Ehrlich
Matthew Gultanoff
Ava Frankel
Omar Jimenez
Monica Matteo-Salinas
Monique Pardo Pope
Commission Group II:
Laure Dominguez
Fred Karlton
Commission Group III:
Alex Fernandez
Luidgi Mary
City of Hialeah
Mayor:
Bryan Calvo
Jackie Garcia-Roves
Benny Rodriguez
Marc Anthony Salvat
Jesus Tundidor
Councilmember – Group III:
Jessica Castillo
Kassandra Montandon
Gelien Perez
Councilmember – Group IV:
Mariana Chavez
Phillip Kennedy
William Marrero
Javier Morejon
Juan Santana
Councilmember – Group VI:
Melinda De La Vega
Juan Junco
Councilmember – Group VII:
Abdel Jimenez
Luis Rodriguez
City of Homestead
Vice Mayor:
Jennifer Bailey
Thomas Davis
Council Member – Seat 1:
Thomas Davis
Kimberly Konsky
Council Member – Seat 5:
Erica Avila
Sonia Castro
Referendums:
- Mayor term limits (Yes/No)
- Filling council vacancies (Yes/No)
- Park construction bonds (Yes/No)
- Roadway construction bonds (Yes/No)
Town of Surfside
Referendums:
- Continue underground utility project? (Yes/No)
- Favor gated communities? (Yes/No)
- Require unanimous vote for projects over $2 million? (Yes/No)
- Require 60% voter approval for large projects? (Yes/No)
City of Marathon (Monroe County)
City Council Candidates:
Germit Hale
Lynn Landry
William Perry
Greg Robinson
Jeff Smith
Robyn Still
Debra Tyner Struyf
