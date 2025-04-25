Watch CBS News
Local News

South Florida drought leaves Everglades wildlife struggling, airboat tours halted

By
Ted Scouten
Reporter
Multiple Emmy Award-winning journalist Ted Scouten has been the familiar face at the scene of international stories that have affected South Florida since 1998.
Read Full Bio
Ted Scouten

/ CBS Miami

Drought leaves Everglades wildlife struggling, airboat tours halted
Drought leaves Everglades wildlife struggling, airboat tours halted 02:24

Severe drought conditions in South Florida are drying up parts of the Everglades, forcing wildlife to adapt to muddy canals, killing fish, and shutting down local tourism businesses that rely on water access.

Wildlife adapts as water vanishes

In areas where canals once supported airboat rides and thigh-deep water, alligators now crawl through muck.

Marshall Jones, a fifth-generation gladesman and owner of Mack's Fish Camp, stood in a dry sawgrass field where water usually flows.

"This area where I'm standing now, during most of the year, will have water mid-thigh deep," Jones said. But on this day, the ground beneath him was dry. With his airboat tour business temporarily closed, he noted, "We're losing roughly a half inch of water a day."

Jones added that wildlife is flocking to remaining pockets of water—causing overcrowding, water quality issues, and repeated fish kills. "The fish in the water just don't have enough oxygen to survive," he said. "That's why you see the water with this green color, nutrient loading, algae is consuming all the oxygen in the water and that's causing the fish to die."

"Something is definitely going on"

Wayne Pierce, out fishing with his family, said the signs were impossible to ignore. "Today we saw a lot of floating bass, a right many," he said. "I've fished a lot in different places and you don't see that many in one place. So something is definitely going on."

Jones said drought is not unusual in the Everglades, but this one is different. "We are in the most substantial drought we've had in nearly a decade, perhaps over a decade," he said.

Despite the extreme conditions, water managers said no new restrictions are planned at this time. Residents in Miami-Dade and Broward counties are reminded that year-round irrigation rules remain in place, limiting watering to twice a week.

Said Jones, reflecting on nature's resilience: "The old saying 'When the going gets tough, the tough get going!' And there's nothing tougher out here than an alligator."

Ted Scouten

Multiple Emmy Award-winning journalist Ted Scouten has been the familiar face at the scene of international stories that have affected South Florida since 1998.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.