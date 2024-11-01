Watch CBS News
South Florida doctor arrested on charges of trafficking date rape drug

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A South Florida doctor has been arrested and is facing serious charges related to drug trafficking.

Authorities say Dairon Manuel Garcia, 44, was caught importing gamma-butyrolactone (GBL), often referred to as the "date rape drug."

According to police, Garcia ordered multiple packages of GBL from France and arranged for them to be delivered to a Miami duplex he owns and rents out.

Tenants were reportedly instructed to hold the packages until he could retrieve them. One additional package was allegedly sent to his diagnostics business.

The investigation began when authorities intercepted the suspicious packages at Miami International Airport and traced them back to Garcia.

He is now in custody as law enforcement continues to investigate.

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

