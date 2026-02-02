South Florida to see a new NEXT Weather Alert due to cold temperatures, dangerous wind chill

A NEXT Weather Alert will go into effect across South Florida starting late Monday night and lasting through late Tuesday morning due to very cold temperatures expected again and wind chills making it feel like its in the 30s.

The National Weather Service issued a Freeze Warning from 11 p.m. Monday night until 9 a.m. Tuesday morning for inland areas of Broward County.

A Cold Weather Advisory has been issued from 11p.m. Monday night until 9 a.m. Tuesday morning for all of Broward and Miami-Dade counties, except for the coastal areas.

The Florida Keys are not included in the Cold Weather Advisory.

Low temperatures on Monday night are again expected to fal into the low 40s and upper 30s inland.

And when you factor in the wind chill, it will feel near freezing for most of Broward and Miami-Dade counties with feels like temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

The NEXT Weather Alert should expire on Monday morning when high temoperatures are expected to climb into the upper 60s.

Frigid temperatures lead to fires, iguanas falling from trees

This new NEXT Weather Alert comes after South Florida saw dangerously cold temperatures and wind chill over the weekend.

And it wasn't only the temperatures that proved to be dangerous.

An investigation is underway in Broward County after a homeowner in Miramar told CBS News Miami that his home caught fire after turning on his home's heating.

The homeowner said that the fire started just after 3 a.m. Monday morning. He said that his disabled wife told him that she was cold as dangerously low temperatures were reported across South Florida.

He said that when he turned on the heat, not a space heater, he smelled smoke. He said he then turned the system off, but it was too late.

He said he heard a boom, and said more smoke was seen coming from the roof. He grabbed his phone, called 911, and grabbed his wife and dog and escaped the home.

And in the animal world, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) issued an executive order establishing special regulations that will temporarily allow residents to remove live, cold-stunned green iguanas from the wild without a permit.

For two days only – Feb. 1 and 2 – members of the public can legally collect cold-stunned green iguanas from their property or with landowner permission, and deliver them directly to one of five designated FWC offices.