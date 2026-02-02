Dangerously cold temperatures continue across South Florida prompting NEXT Weather Alert on Monday morning

A NEXT Weather Alert remains in effect across South Florida through late Monday morning as dangerously low temperatures and a brutal wind chill continue across the region.

"You definitely want to bundle up," CBS News Miami Meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez said. "You want to add an extra winter coat, if you have a puffy coat, absolutely. Why not? This is the time to wear it. We're not used to this kind of weather. It's a shock to our system and it can be dangerous, too. Especially for the little ones getting ready for school."

Freeze Warnings remain in effect for inland areas of Miami-Dade and Broward counties, while Cold Weather Advisories are in effect for coastal areas.

Temperatures on Monday morning ranged from the mid-30s to upper 30s in parts of Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Fort Lauderdale and Homestead were around 37 degrees early Monday morning, while inland areas, like Kendall, were in the mid-30s.

High temperatures in South Florida on Monday will only get into the upper 50s. Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 40s. On Tuesday, temperatures should rise into the upper 60s, while temperatures in the 70s make a comback for Wednesday and Thursday.

Then another cold front arrives by the end of the week, sending temperatures back down into the 60s on Friday.