Florida issues emergency order for cold-stunned iguana removal during winter weather

On Jan. 30, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) issued Executive Order 26-03, establishing special regulations that temporarily allow residents to remove live, cold-stunned green iguanas from the wild without a permit.

The move comes in response to an unusual cold front sweeping through South and Southwest Florida, causing these invasive lizards to lose muscle control and drop from trees in a torpor-like state.

For two days only—Feb. 1 and 2—members of the public can legally collect cold-stunned green iguanas from their property or with landowner permission, and deliver them directly to one of five designated FWC offices.

The order waives the usual permit requirement for possessing these prohibited reptiles, provided they are transported in breathable, escape-proof cloth bags and delivered promptly to FWC staff for humane euthanasia or, in some cases, transfer to licensed animal dealers.

The FWC's executive order is intended to help manage the growing impact of green iguanas, which damage Florida's ecosystem and economy. Officials urge the public to never bring stunned iguanas indoors to warm up, and to use caution when handling them, as the reptiles can recover quickly and become defensive.

Staff at five FWC locations will be receiving wild, cold-stunned iguanas collected by the public on Sunday, Feb. 1 from 9 a.m.-noon, and on Monday, Feb. 2 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

