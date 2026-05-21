Raúl Castro's indictment spurs South Florida groups to call for international pressure against Cuban regime

One day after the historic indictment of former Cuban President Raúl Castro, a Miami-based activist group says international pressure against the Cuban regime could be growing.

Orlando Gutierrez-Boronat, leader of the Assembly of the Cuban Resistance, said, "It's time for these crimes to be presented before the world fully."

Gutierrez-Boronat also noted that members of Chile's congress have drafted legislation to establish a broad-ranging tribunal to investigate crimes against humanity in Cuba.

"Once installed, this will be a broad-ranging tribunal consisting of experts from around the world who will look at all the crimes committed by this regime," he said. He added that the development is "important for legislation and for action against the regime in the future". The legislation must still be approved by the Chilean Congress and the president.

The Department of Justice unsealed an indictment on Wednesday against Castro and five men said to be Cuban pilots. It alleges they were involved in a conspiracy that led to the deaths of four Florida volunteers whose planes were shot down by Cuban jets as they flew over international waters in 1996.

According to the office of the U.S. Attorney, one of the indicted pilots, Luis Raul Gonzalez-Pardo Rodriguez, has been in U.S. custody for months. He was first indicted late last year for immigration fraud.

A news release regarding that charge states that Gonzalez-Pardo Rodriguez "falsely stated that he had never received any weapons or military training...when in reality, he received such training and served in the Cuban military as part of the Air Defense Force". He is set to be sentenced for immigration fraud later this month.