South Florida families of Brothers to the Rescue pilots say Raúl Castro indictment is decades overdue

For decades, the South Florida families of the four men killed in the 1996 Brothers to the Rescue shootdown have sought accountability from Cuba's communist government. Now, renewed attention is being placed on the role Raúl Castro allegedly played in ordering the attack that killed the humanitarian pilots over international waters.

On July 19, 1995, two Brothers to the Rescue aircraft flew roughly 12 miles off Cuba's coast during an air-and-sea protest, dropping anti-Castro leaflets and bumper stickers over Havana. Months later, in January 1996, pilots again released clouds of leaflets north of the island, angering Fidel Castro and his brother Raúl Castro, who was serving as Cuba's defense minister at the time.

Then, on Feb. 24, 1996, Cuban fighter jets shot down two unarmed Brothers to the Rescue Cessnas during what supporters described as a humanitarian mission just north of Cuba in international airspace.

Numerous reports over the years have alleged Raúl Castro gave the direct order to launch the attack, while Fidel Castro approved the operation.

In a 1996 interview with CBS News anchor Dan Rather, Fidel Castro openly acknowledged responsibility for authorizing the military action.

"You gave the general orders, do not let this happen again?" Rather asked Castro.

"Yes, I am responsible for that determination," Fidel Castro responded.

Brothers to the Rescue missions angered Fidel and Raúl Castro

Pilot Mario de la Peña and three other members of Brothers to the Rescue were killed in the shootdown.

The organization had become well known across South Florida for flying missions over the Florida Straits searching for Cubans attempting to flee the island on makeshift rafts and boats.

According to the group, Brothers to the Rescue helped save more than 4,000 distressed rafters and boaters trying to escape communist Cuba. The flights often skirted Cuba's 12-mile territorial limit, a tactic that increasingly infuriated the Castro government, according to experts.

Jose Basulto, founder of Brothers to the Rescue, told CBS News Miami the organization had been infiltrated by Cuban intelligence agents before the attack.

"We were completely penetrated by agents of the Cuban government," Basulto said.

One grainy black-and-white photograph shows Basulto alongside Juan Pablo Roque and Rene Gonzalez, two members of the group later identified as Cuban spies.

The infiltration gave Cuban authorities critical intelligence about Brothers to the Rescue flight plans and operations ahead of the Feb. 24, 1996 shootdown.

Why Fidel and Raúl Castro were never indicted, until now

Federal prosecutors in Miami later prepared a potential indictment targeting Fidel and Raúl Castro, while separately pursuing charges against the Cuban MiG pilots involved in the attack.

The pilots were ultimately indicted. Fidel and Raúl Castro, however, were never charged.

Former U.S. Attorney Guy Lewis told CBS News Miami there was resistance within parts of the federal government to aggressively pursuing charges against the Cuban leadership.

"Many in the intelligence community and the State Department and elsewhere frankly were very concerned about how strong our response was," Lewis said.

Despite pressure from victims' families and members of South Florida's Cuban exile community, the Clinton administration's Department of Justice never approved the proposed indictment against the Castro brothers.

In the same interview with Rather, Fidel Castro defended the Cuban pilots who carried out the mission.

"On standing order they knew it was their duty to do what they were to do," Castro said.