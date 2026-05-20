United States expected to indict Raúl Castro today. Here's how to watch.

The United States is expected to announce the indictment of former Cuban leader Raúl Castro at an event in Miami on Wednesday, and CBS News Miami will be airing the historic moment on-air and online.

Why is Raúl Castro being indicted?

Raúl Castro, 94, the younger brother of longtime dictator Fidel Castro, is expected to face charges related to the deadly 1996 shootdown of two Brothers to the Rescue planes, as CBS News was first to report last week.

This comes as the U.S. continues to pile on the pressure on the Cuban government.

File: Raúl Castro with his grandson and bodyguard, Raúl Guillermo Rodriguez Castro, in Santiago de Cuba on July 26, 2018. YAMIL LAGE/AFP via Getty Images

In recent months the Trump administration has threatened heavy tariffs on countries that export oil to Cuba, and that has led to widespread blackouts amid an economic and energy crisis.

How to watch the expected Raúl Castro indictment

CBS News Miami will begin special streaming coverage starting at 12:30 p.m.

Starting at 1 p.m., the United States Department of Justice is expected to make the announcement at an event in Miami.

You can stream special coverage starting at 12:30 p.m. on this page, or download the free CBS News app on your mobile or streaming device. The announcement from the DOJ will be broadcast live on CBS News Miami Channel 4, as well as the cbsnews.com/miami live stream.