South Florida businesses brace as Canadian tourism declines

South Florida businesses that have long depended on Canadian visitors say they are feeling the impact of a sharp drop in tourism, raising concerns about the upcoming winter season.

Snowbird spot sees uncertainty ahead

Dairy Belle in Dania Beach, a popular gathering spot for Canadian snowbirds, is bracing for a slowdown.

"A lot of them will not come because of Trump and what was going on with Canada. They just don't want to come and spend their money here. The cost of living here has changed a lot. Everything went up," said Francois Grenier, whose family owns the business.

Grenier said he is not sure what to expect in the months ahead.

According to Visit Lauderdale, Canadian visitors are down 10 to 16 percent since April, with 13.5 percent fewer Canadians flying in. Officials estimate that could mean up to a $90 million loss in economic activity.

"The bottom line is, we all want to make more money, and we were ready to serve and be busy. But there's nothing we can do if they don't come," Grenier said.

Hotels look to Brazil to fill gap

The Atlantic Hotel & Spa in Fort Lauderdale has seen Canadian numbers fall so much that management joined Visit Lauderdale in Brazil to attract new business.

Amy Faulkner of the Atlantic Hotel & Spa said she is in Brazil "to encourage the Brazilian community to travel with us to Fort Lauderdale. To help supplement, offset the Canadian market that's missing."

Hollywood motel reports cancellations

In Hollywood, Richard's Motel faced a wave of cancellations this spring and summer. One longtime guest who canceled spoke through a translator.

"She says she's been coming here for 25 years which she used to feel free. Now she's scared. She no longer feels like she's free here," the translator said.

Owner sees signs of recovery

Despite earlier setbacks, motel owner Richard Clavet said business is beginning to improve.

"Right now we're taking one good reservation per day, you know, like, a few weeks to a few months, that's what I'm looking for. I'm happy with that," Clavet said.