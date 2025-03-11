Canadian snowbirds in South Florida frustrated by new U.S. immigration rules

Canadian snowbirds who spend their winters in South Florida are voicing frustration over new immigration rules being drafted by the Trump administration.

The new rules would require foreign nationals staying in the U.S. for more than 30 days to register and submit fingerprints with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Snowbirds consider leaving Florida

For Annie Dupont, a condo owner in Hollywood, Florida, the new requirements feel like a personal slight.

"We got a problem with (President Trump) personally, not with America," said Dupont, who is from Montreal. "(It's) like he's thinking he's in a reality show."

She and her husband had planned to retire in their beachside condo but are now considering moving their winter home to the Caribbean.

"It was a home," she said.

Dupont, who already completes I-94 travel documents for the U.S. government, said the additional registration process complicates trips and makes Canadians feel unwelcome.

Financial strain on Canadian travelers

For other Canadians, like Kristina and Aaron Consoli, who are visiting South Florida from Toronto, the proposed rule change is just one of several financial barriers to U.S. travel.

"I can't afford to be here longer than 30 days," said Aaron Consoli, pointing to the weakening Canadian dollar, which has been hit hard by U.S. tariffs on Canadian imports.

"I just wish this would all just go away," added Kristina Consoli. "It's affecting everybody on both sides of the border."

While the Consolis had already paid for their Florida trip, they said future vacations may look different.

"Going forward, we'd be more likely to just vacation in Canada somewhere," Aaron Consoli said.

The proposed rule changes have yet to take effect, but Canadian retirees and travelers said they are already reconsidering their long-standing tradition of wintering in Florida.