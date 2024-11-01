South Florida is in for a breezy weekend

MIAMI - A breezy Friday is ahead with a couple of quick-moving showers.

Highs will remain seasonable in the mid-80s under mostly sunny skies. Hazardous beach and boating conditions are expected through the weekend due to a strong onshore breeze. There is a high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches due to the strong onshore flow. There is also a small craft advisory for boaters along the Atlantic waters due to east winds of 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots and choppy conditions on the bays. There is a small craft advisory for boaters along the Keys waters due to east winds at 15 to 20 knots with choppy conditions nearshore.

A look ahead. NEXT Weather

Passing showers will sweep in on the breeze Saturday morning with lows in the upper 70s. Spotty showers will be possible throughout the day with normal highs in the mid-80s. Daylight saving time ends Sunday and we will need to turn clocks back an hour on Saturday night. We will gain an hour of sleep and the sun will set earlier at 5:37 p.m.

"Fall back" this weekend. NEXT Weather

Breezy and mostly sunny Sunday with highs in the mid-80s. The chance of rain is lower with only isolated showers possible.

It will turn windy early next week as winds will increase out of the east to 20 to 25 miles per hour with gusts close to 30 miles per hour. Highs remain in the mid-80s. A few quick showers are possible.

For Election Day on Tuesday, we'll wake up to lows in the upper 70s. It will be seasonably warm and windy with highs in the low 80s. Spotty showers will be possible.

The chance of rain increases mid to late week as we watch an area in the tropics that could bring us more moisture.