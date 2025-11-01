Watch CBS News
Spectacular start to November in South Florida, little to no rain chances throughout Saturday

Scott Withers
Scott Withers is part of the NEXT Weather team as the weekend morning meteorologist for CBS News Miami.
Scott Withers

The NEXT Weather team is tracking a spectacular Saturday across South Florida. 

After a chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the low 60s, the sun will warm up the region to the upper 70s and low 80s. The early morning cool temperatures will stretch through next week. 

It's going to be another dry day with no to little chance of rain throughout the day. The rain chance increases on Sunday and Monday before dropping early next week.  Next weekend, a significant chance of rain returns. 

daylight-saving-time-ends-2025.png

Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday — don't forget to set your clocks back an hour tonight before you go to bed.

