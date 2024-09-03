Soggy start across South Florida, passing afternoon storms possible

MIAMI - Scattered showers and storms moved across parts of South Florida on Tuesday morning with some heavy downpours at times.

In the afternoon, highs will climb to around 90 degrees since we'll have rain and clouds around. Passing showers and some storms are possible.

The National Weather Service says there is a moderate risk of rip currents at the beach to the southeast breeze. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters along the Atlantic or the Keys waters.

Wednesday will be windy at times as the breeze will build out of the east at 15 to 20 miles per hour. Hang on to your umbrella as fast-moving showers and some storms will move in on that ocean breeze. There will likely be a high risk of rip currents along the beaches. Highs rise to the low 90s and it will feel like the triple-digits.

A look ahead. NEXT Weather

The chance of rain decreases as we head into Thursday and Friday. With less wet weather and cloud coverage around, it will be hotter with highs soaring to the low 90s. Heat advisories will be possible late week due to dangerous heat index values in the 100s.

There will be some showers in the morning but in the afternoon the bulk of the storms will push inland due to the onshore breeze.

This weekend the chance of rain rises again with scattered storms around Saturday and Sunday.