South Florida residents, organizations helping SNAP recipients as funds in jeopardy due to shutdown

Lindsay Poveromo-Joly and her kids are keeping the table full on their Coral Springs front porch.

"There's no reason in a country full of billionaires any child should go hungry," she said.

When Joly heard SNAP benefits could be in jeopardy, she set up a makeshift food pantry for struggling families. Anyone who needs food can stop by and take what's available from her front porch.

She turned to social media for donations and has been inundated with responses.

Food orders from supermarkets and food clubs are being delivered.

How organizations and cities are helping SNAP recipients

The need for struggling families is growing in South Florida. Some federal workers have no money for food because of the shutdown. Other families relying on SNAP food stamps can't buy what they need.

"Right now, there are thousands in Broward who don't know where their next meal is coming from," said Broward County Commissioner Nan Rich.

Rich spent the weekend working with agencies like The Children's Services Council, the Health Foundation of South Florida and United Way to secure hundreds of thousands of dollars to fill food banks.

Feeding South Florida's CEO, Paco Velez, said the need is exploding. In October, Broward added over 100,000 SNAP recipients.

"It's the families who are working who are low-income getting hit," he said.

In Miami-Dade, Hialeah's mayor said the city would not cut off water service for SNAP recipients who can't pay their bill, would allow a payment plan and suspend late fees.