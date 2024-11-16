Deadly day on South Florida roads as 6 people die in 3 three separate crashes

MIAMI — It was a deadly day on the roads in South Florida as six people died in three separate crashes on Saturday morning.

All the crashes happened within about eight hours of each other.

The crashes

Just before 1 a.m., three adults and a boy were killed in a three-car crash at the corner of NW 72nd Ave. 74th St. in Medley. A man and a woman died at the scene, while another woman and the child were taken to hospitals where they died.

In Doral, a person died in what police called a hit-and-run crash after a driver lost control and hit a pole at NW 58th St. 99th Ave., killing a passenger. The driver then allegedly took off, police told CBS News Miami. The roads were shut down for the investigation and there is no word yet on whether any arrests have been made.

Then around 8:10 a.m., another person died in a motorcycle crash on Florida's Turnpike near Miami Gardens. The exit ramp to NW 199th St. heading south was closed off as Florida Highway Patrol processed the scene.

The causes and circumstances surrounding all three crashes remain under investigation.