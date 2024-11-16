Crash involving multiple vehicles in Medley leaves 3 adults, 1 minor dead

MEDLEY -- Four people have died after three vehicles crashed early Saturday morning, Miami-Dade police reported.

Miami-Dade police say the crash happened near Northwest 72 Avenue and Northwest 74 Street.

Police say three adults and a minor who were inside a black sedan were critically injured.

An adult man and woman suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the crash scene.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took a woman to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, and the juvenile was airlifted to JMH Ryder where they both later died.

This is a developing story.