Crash involving multiple vehicles in Medley leaves 3 adults, 1 minor dead

By Alyssa Dzikowski

/ CBS Miami

MEDLEY -- Four people have died after three vehicles crashed early Saturday morning, Miami-Dade police reported. 

Miami-Dade police say the crash happened near Northwest 72 Avenue and Northwest 74 Street.

Police say three adults and a minor who were inside a black sedan were critically injured. 

An adult man and woman suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the crash scene. 

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took a woman to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, and the juvenile was airlifted to JMH Ryder where they both later died. 

This is a developing story. 

Alyssa Dzikowski

Alyssa Dzikowski attended the University of Miami and became a digital producer for CBS News in September of 2022.

