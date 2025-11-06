Shutdown forces airlines to trim flights in South Florida, leaving travelers uneasy

The FAA announced plans to have airlines cut 10% of flights from the nation's 40 biggest airports. The move is aimed at reducing stress on air traffic controllers who have not been paid during the government shutdown.

"We are headed to Syracuse to visit family. We are a little concerned about cancellations and delays," said passenger Diana Nino.

Diana and Jackson Niro are flying out today and coming back in a week.

Passengers adjust plans to prepare

"We're planning accordingly, including not taking our pets with us, which they come with us everywhere," she said.

Miami International Airport confirmed it must make flight cuts beginning tomorrow. Sources tell CBS News Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International is on the list, too, along with Orlando and Tampa.

Airlines weigh which flights to cut

"You have to monitor your flight status and see, you know, was your flight impacted," said Zach Griff, a travel expert at The Points Guy. He said airlines will have to figure out what flights to cut — looking for the least impact on passengers.

"What the airlines mean by that, typically, is those are the regional flights that are flying to some of the smaller destinations that are on smaller planes," Griff said.

Cuts expected to drive up fares

Griff said one thing this cut will likely bring is higher ticket prices, just in time for Thanksgiving.

"With less capacity in the system, with airlines taking out supply, you are going, or we are all going to see higher fares. And that's just a simple kind of Economics 101, and as this drags on, I expect that to… to probably be a bigger story than the cancellations themselves," Griff said.

Experts urge backup ticket strategy

He also suggested buying a refundable backup ticket on another airline. That way, if your flight is canceled, you have another option. If your flight gets out, you can get a refund on your ticket.