Travelers in South Florida brace for delays as FAA orders airlines to reduce flights Air travelers in South Florida could face major disruptions as Miami International and Fort Lauderdale‑Hollywood International airports prepare for a 10% cut in flights. The reductions, tied to a shortage of air traffic controllers during the government shutdown, are set to begin tomorrow. Passengers at both airports are already bracing for delays and cancellations, with some making contingency plans for what could be a tough travel weekend.