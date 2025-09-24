Investigation underway after 2 injured in West Park shooting, BSO says

BSO investigating two shooting scenes after two men shot, transported to hospital

Two people were taken to the hospital after being shot early Wednesday, the Broward Sheriff's Office said.

BSO said a little after 2 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting call in the 3900 block of Southwest 58th Avenue in West Park. When they arrived, two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said BSO.

No information concerning what led to the shooting or a suspect description has been released at this time. BSO said the investigation is underway.