Investigation underway after 2 injured in West Park shooting, BSO says
Two people were taken to the hospital after being shot early Wednesday, the Broward Sheriff's Office said.
BSO said a little after 2 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting call in the 3900 block of Southwest 58th Avenue in West Park. When they arrived, two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said BSO.
No information concerning what led to the shooting or a suspect description has been released at this time. BSO said the investigation is underway.