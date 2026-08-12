Florida District 24 candidate Shervin Jones targeted in false campaign text, causing widespread condemnation

There is widespread condemnation of a fake, homophobic campaign text targeting a candidate in the District 24 Democratic primary race.

The text falsely alleges state Sen. Shevrin Jones is HIV positive. It masks itself as an appeal for sympathy and claims it was paid for by Equality Florida.

"Equality Florida did not send these text messages," said Brandon Wolf, a spokesperson for the LGBTQ advocacy group, which has endorsed Jones.

"Whoever did violated federal law by misrepresenting our organization by claiming to be us," Jones added.

The text also links to a 2020 article about Jones not being allowed to donate plasma because he is openly gay, a rule that has since changed.

"This text was apparently targeted to voters in CD 24, in that district in Miami, and again, it's attempting to prey on the stigma of people living with HIV, people in the LGBTQ community, to drive voters away from Shev," said Wolf.

The Jones campaign released a statement saying, in part, "With less than one week until the primary, he will not be distracted by false, fraudulent attacks meant to deceive and confuse voters."

Janice Turner, a Jones supporter, condemned the messaging.

"I just think it's a shame that people have to stoop to those levels," Turner said. "I think we should be about substance, about experience, and I think we're better than that."

Other leading candidates in the race were also swift to condemn the text.

Miami-Dade Commissioner Oliver Gilbert said in a statement, in part: "I saw the attack made against Shevrin Jones today. I will not repeat it. It's a lie. It's evil, hurtful, and it needs to stop."

Kendrick Meek's statement reads, in part: "As a fellow member of the LGBTQ community, I have reached out to Shev to express my shared disgust and commitment to a clean race. South Florida deserves better."

Equality Florida says it has been in contact with outside counsel to determine the best ways to identify the source of the text and seek legal redress.

The primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 18.