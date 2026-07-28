As race for Florida's District 24 heats up, polls show a tightening race to succeed Rep. Frederica Wilson

A new poll indicates a tightening race to succeed longtime U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., in the crowded contest for District 24.

Seven candidates are vying for the seat, but a July St. Pete Poll of 303 registered voters has identified two front-runners. Miami-Dade County Commissioner Oliver Gilbert garnered 27.2% support, while state Sen. Shevrin Jones received 23.5%. The figures fall within the poll's 5.6 percentage point margin of error.

"I always thought it would be a competitive race, so that doesn't surprise me," Gilbert said.

Gilbert emphasized his endorsement from Wilson, who is stepping down. "She knows everyone in the race, but she supported me because of the things I was able to accomplish, and this is coming from the person who actually knows what's needed in Washington," he said.

Jones, meanwhile, remains focused on maintaining his momentum in the final weeks before the Aug. 18 primary.

"People have either made their decision or people are very close to making their decision," Jones said. "I'm looking forward to these next three weeks. We're going to remain stuck to the issues. I think the issues are what matter. That's the approach our campaign is going to take."

A recent pole shows a tightening margin between Miami-Dade commissioner Oliver Gilbert and state senator Shervin Jones.

The primary remains wide open, according to the campaign of candidate Kendrick Meek Jr., noting that 36% of polled voters remain undecided.

"In reality, I'm not focused on the poll, and I don't think the voters are either," Meek said. The mid-July poll showed him with nearly 10% support.

"When I knock on doors, they don't ask me about the St. Pete poll. They ask me about what are you going to do to make sure I can put food on the table. What are you going to do to make sure I can afford my first home," he said.

Because District 24 is historically a Democratic stronghold, the winner of the August primary is widely expected to secure the seat in November.