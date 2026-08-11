Seven Democrats compete for chance to win seat representing Florida's District 24

The crowded race to replace Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson is beginning to narrow, with new polling showing State Sen. Shevrin Jones taking the lead in the Democratic primary.

A new poll from National Victory Strategies shows Jones with 35% support among likely voters. Miami-Dade County Commissioner Oliver Gilbert follows with 28%, while Kendrick Meek is in third with 9%. More than 20% of voters surveyed remain undecided.

Seven Democrats are competing for the seat representing Florida's 24th Congressional District, which includes North Miami-Dade and parts of southern Broward County.

Democratic candidates agree that affordability is biggest issue facing voters

While the candidates come from different backgrounds, they agree on what they say is the biggest issue facing voters: affordability. "It's definitely affordability," Gilbert said.

"It is affordability," Jones said. "It's affordability," Meek said.

Former Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jean Monestime also pointed to affordability, while physician and veteran Rudy Moise described the concern as "pocketbook issues."

Democrats Oliver Gilbert III, Shevrin Jones and Kendrick Meek are all running for Florida's District 24 seat.

Marshall L. Davis Sr. said the economy is top of mind.

Gilbert, who is endorsed by outgoing Rep. Wilson, says his experience as a mayor and county commissioner has prepared him for Congress.

"We have plans to try to lower the age to entrance into Medicare and raise the income limits to Medicaid because you shouldn't be priced out of health coverage just because you get a job," Gilbert said.

Jones, a state senator, points to his record in Tallahassee as what separates him from the rest of the field.

"Our goal right now is to continue to communicate with the people that's on the ground," Jones said.

Meek comes from one of South Florida's most prominent political families.

His father and grandmother were both influential Democratic politicians, but Meek says he intends to chart his own course in Congress.

"Day one I want to make sure we tell Donald Trump where the power really lies in the country, with the people," Meek said.

Moise, a physician and veteran, says he wants to bring more investment to the district, pointing to healthcare, infrastructure, aviation, and technology.

"There's a lot of industries," Moise said.

Democrats Rudolph Moise, Marshall Davis Sr., Jean Monestime and Roderick Vereen are all running for Florida's District 24 seat.

Davis says making homeownership more attainable would be a priority. He proposed a plan that would limit both the down payment and mortgage payment to 3%.

Monestime, a former county commissioner and immigrant, says he understands the challenges facing renters and wants to create a path to homeownership.

"Many of these voters that are currently renting, give them a path to be homeowners," Monestime said.

Roderick Vereen was unavailable for an on-camera interview but provided a statement outlining his campaign priorities:

"I grew up in Miami when District 24 was known as District 17. A time when one out of three children lived in poverty and one out of three seniors lived in poverty. At that time, the poverty rate was 13-14%. Today, District 24, now a smaller district with more people, still suffers the same wrath. Now, one out of five children live in poverty and one out of six seniors live in poverty. The poverty rate now is 18% and one out of three households are led by single mothers. Our past representatives had no economic plan to change the living conditions in this district. During my campaign, I've presented a ten-year plan that focuses on building affordable housing and creating generational wealth through social housing. Additionally, I've argued and debated the fact that District 24 is a gold mine and is prime for AI Training Centers that teach STEM courses and would be completely funded by federal grants. Many jobs would be created. Last, I introduced the constituents to the idea of Edge Node Digital Infrastructure, which, over a ten-year period would generate approximately $8.5 billion and would be completely finance by federal grants. To date, none of my opponents have put forth an economic plan. Status quo is not an economic plan. This is why I am running. I am the representative that this district needs. The voters of District 24 are tired of the same old politicians making the same old promises and selling them out for that same old dollar. It's time to sweep them under the rug and move forward."

The Democratic primary is Aug. 18.

The winner will face Republican candidate T.E. Brown in the November general election.