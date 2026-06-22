Frederica Wilson endorses Oliver Gilbert in crowded race to succeed her in Congress: "It's a job for experience"

U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson has officially endorsed a candidate in the race to succeed her in Congress.

The longtime Democratic lawmaker announced Monday that she is backing Miami-Dade County Commissioner Oliver Gilbert in the race for Florida's 24th Congressional District seat. Wilson praised Gilbert's record of public service, including his time as mayor of Miami Gardens.

"We love him and we appreciate what he has done for this community," Wilson said during an event at a Miami Gardens church.

Wilson said experience was a key factor in her decision.

"It's a job for experience," she said. "You have to hit the ground running."

Accepting the endorsement, Gilbert focused on economic issues and the rising cost of living.

"It's our time to actually stand for something," Gilbert said. "To stand for the idea that if you're in the richest country in the world, you should be able to afford to go to the doctor."

Gilbert is one of several Democrats seeking the seat. The field also includes State Sen. Shevrin Jones, Dr. Rudy Moise, Kendrick Meek Jr., Jean Monestime, Roderick Vareen and Marshall Davis.

Moise, who attended Monday's event, said Wilson's endorsement would not change his campaign plans.

"If this is her choice to endorse Oliver Gilbert, let it be," Moise said. "But I'm going to do my campaign. I am going to do what it takes to win this race."

Jones also responded to the endorsement in a statement, saying, "At the end of the day this race won't be decided by one person or by self-proclaimed powerbrokers. For me, it's always been about and will continue to be about the people."

Kendrick Meek Jr. likewise weighed in, saying voters have consistently told his campaign they want "a Member of Congress who shows up, works hard, and fights for them every day."

Florida's Democratic primary for the seat is scheduled for Aug. 18.