Video shows when 2 boats went up in flames at Fort Lauderdale Marina

Man's body recovered by dive team after boat fire at Lauderdale Marina

FORT LAUDERFDALE - Dramatic video captured the moments when two boats went up in flames at the Lauderdale Marina on Monday night, killing one and injuring six other people.

The top half of one boat, identified on Tuesday as a 37-foot vessel by Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, exploded after its engines tarted. It flew into the air before crashing back down in video obtained from EarthCam, which provides live streaming video, time-lapse construction cameras and reality capture solutions for corporate and government clients.

The boat was near the fuel pumps behind the 15th Street Fisheries when it happened.

A second nearby boat also caught fire.

"It was kind of just a big explosion, I felt the vibration through my body," Nate Hill told CBS News Miami.

"I saw the top half of the boat fly up probably ten feet and come right back down," Tamer Dimiati said.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, they received multiple 911 calls about the fire shortly before 6 p.m.

After an extensive search of the waters near where the fires occurred, a dive team from the Broward Sheriff's Office located the body of the missing person, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said in an update Tuesday morning.

The FWC identified the victim as Sebastien Gauthier, 41, of Quebec, FWC.

FWC said six occupants were transferred to a local hospital for treatment. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said it took five people local hospitals, three of whom with traumatic injuries.

Multiple agencies are coordinating their efforts including Fort Lauderdale Police Department, BSO, FWC and the U.S. Coast Guard.

"It is too soon as of this writing to speculate as to what the potential cause(s) may have been," Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Frank Guzman spokesman wrote in an update. "Once the vessels have been removed from the water and can be more closely examined by investigators, we will have a better idea.