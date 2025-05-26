11 injured, including 2 children, in Fort Lauderdale boat explosion, authorities say
Eleven people, including two children, were injured in a boat explosion Monday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale, according to fire rescue officials.
The patients were brought to the 15th Street Fisheries and then transported to Broward General Hospital, authorities said.
Details on what caused the explosion were not immediately available.
Their conditions have not yet been released.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.