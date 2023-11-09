Services announced for former Broward Elections Supervisor Brenda Snipes

MIAMI - Services celebrating the legacy of Brenda Snipes, who was the former Supervisor of Elections for Broward County, were announced Thursday.

Snipes was 80 years old when she died last week.

The wake will be held Friday, November 10th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Lauderdale.

The funeral service will be held, on Saturday, November 11, at 11 a.m. at New Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Fort Lauderdale.

Dr. Brenda Snipes' legacy will be celebrated Friday and Saturday. CBS News Miami

Snipes leaves behind two daughters and two grandchildren. Her daughter says her legacy will be her life of public service and expanding voting rolls in Broward County.

Snipes has been enjoying retirement in South Florida.

On November 20, 2003, Snipes was appointed supervisor of elections for Broward County by Governor Jeb Bush.

Snipes was re-elected to the position in 2004, 2008, 2012, and 2016.

Prior to becoming a Supervisor of Elections, Snipes started her career as a Blanche Ely High School teacher in Pompano Beach.

She also became a principal at Robert Markham Elementary School.

She retired as an educator in 2003.

Snipes was born in Talladega, Alabama.

Snipes resigned her position as supervisor of elections in 2019.

At the time, she had this to say, "A sincere thank you to all of the voters in Broward County and all of the potential voters. It has been a great ride for me and I'm glad that we were able to finish with dignity and my name restored, those are two things that cost no money."