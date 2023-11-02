Former Broward Elections Supervisor Brenda Snipes dies at 80

MIAMI - Brenda Snipes, who was the former Supervisor of Elections for Broward County has died.

Her daughter, Melanie Snipes Thomas, confirmed to CBS News Miami, she passed away today.

She was 80 years old.

No cause of death was given and services are pending.

She Leaves behind two daughters and two grandchildren. Her daughter says her legacy will be her life of public service and expanding voting rolls in Broward County.

Snipes has been enjoying retirement in South Florida.

On November 20, 2003, Snipes was appointed supervisor of elections for Broward County by Governor Jeb Bush/

Snipes was re-elected to the position in 2004, 2008, 2012, and 2016.

Prior to becoming a Supervisor of Elections, Snipes started her career as a Blanche Ely High School teacher in Pompano Beach.

She also became a principal at Robert Markham Elementary School.

She retired as an educator in 2003.

Snipes was born in Talladega, Alabama.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.