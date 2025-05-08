Watch CBS News
Local News

Section of I-95 in Miami-Dade reopens after it was shut down for hours due to deadly crash

By
John MacLauchlan
Digital Content Producer, CBS Miami
John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.
Read Full Bio
John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

Southbound I-95 temporarily shut down due to crash at NW 119 Street in Miami-Dade
Southbound I-95 temporarily shut down due to crash at NW 119 Street in Miami-Dade 00:55

A section of I-95 in Miami-Dade has reopened after it was shut down for hours early Thursday morning due to a deadly crash. 

The crash, involving two SUVs and a motorcycle, happened in the southbound lanes near NW 119 Street around 4 a.m. 

For more than five hours, all lanes, including the express lanes, were closed from NW 125 Street to NW 103 Street.  All traffic was forced to exit the highway at NW 125 Street. The delays extended into Broward County. 

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating what led to the crash.

John MacLauchlan

John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.