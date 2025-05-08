Section of I-95 in Miami-Dade reopens after it was shut down for hours due to deadly crash

Southbound I-95 temporarily shut down due to crash at NW 119 Street in Miami-Dade

Southbound I-95 temporarily shut down due to crash at NW 119 Street in Miami-Dade

Southbound I-95 temporarily shut down due to crash at NW 119 Street in Miami-Dade

A section of I-95 in Miami-Dade has reopened after it was shut down for hours early Thursday morning due to a deadly crash.

The crash, involving two SUVs and a motorcycle, happened in the southbound lanes near NW 119 Street around 4 a.m.

For more than five hours, all lanes, including the express lanes, were closed from NW 125 Street to NW 103 Street. All traffic was forced to exit the highway at NW 125 Street. The delays extended into Broward County.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating what led to the crash.