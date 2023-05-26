Search for next Broward Schools superintendent down to 7 candidates

FORT LAUDERDALE - It's now down to seven semi finalists who want to be the next public schools superintendent in Broward and everyone has an opportunity to get a glimpse into their experience and goals for the district.

All 7 candidates were asked to submit videos of themselves answering three specific questions.

The district has posted their videos on their web page. The questions ask their background, how they would handle a disaster like the recent record flooding and finally their 90 day transition plan if they get selected.

The 7 semi finalists are Luis Solano, a deputy superintendent in Detroit, who was a high school principal in Miami-Dade.

Dr Peter Licata - a Broward native who is currently a regional superintendent in Palm Beach county.

Dr Valerie Wanza - currently acting chief of staff for the Broward district who has worked 31 years in the district.

Dr Jason Nault - an Illinois associate superintendent who also was principal at taravella high in Coral Springs.

Dr sito Narcisse - who emigrated as a child with his parents from Haiti and he currently the east Baton Rouge superintendent of schools.

Wanda Fay Paul - who is chief operating officer of the Houston independent school district and early on served a decade in the Army.

Dr Rita Raichoudhuri- who was a superintendent in Kalamazoo and was an executive director of early college and career education in Chicago.

The board will cull the group further and pick finalists at their next meeting Tuesday May 30th.

A new superintendent is expected to be named in June.

Click here to see the full videos submitted by the candidates.