Family asks public for help in finding killer of elderly Fort Lauderdale couple

FORT LAUDERDALE - A plea for help from police and family members after an elderly Fort Lauderdale couple was fatally shot late last month.

The double murder happened March 22nd inside the couple's home in the 600 block of SW 30th Terrace. A family member discovered the bodies of 89-year-old Major Melvin and 87-year-old Claudette Melvin and contacted another relative who called 911.

While the investigation was underway, it was discovered that the couple's car was missing from their residence. That led detectives to suspect that whoever killed the Melvins took off in it.

One of the couple's 11 children, Kim Melvin, said the loss has been devastating.

"Angry. I am so numb I can't feel. Yes, we are angry, we are very angry, we're still trying to wrap our minds around who would, who did, and why. We ask those questions, but we're Christian people as well so I can't put my mind that way because if you believe in God, he has your time, your place, and how. So that's how we wrap our minds around this," she said.

The Melvins' neighbors said they didn't understand why anyone would want to kill the couple and the car was the only thing they took. They say the person or persons responsible did not steal the couple's phones, money, or jewelry.

So far, police have not found the car and no arrests have been made. They are asking the public to keep an eye out for a red 2014 Ford Fusion with the license plate of LTD Q16. They believe it could still be in South Florida.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-828-5581 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

