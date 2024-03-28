Fort Lauderdale Police: Elderly couple's killer took off with their car

MIAMI - The search is on for an elderly couple's killer or killers in Fort Lauderdale.

Police said the couple was found dead in their home last Friday and say the person or persons who did it took off with their car.

CBS News Miami's Nikiya Carrero spoke with a neighbor of 89-year-old Major Melvin and his wife 87-year-old Claudette Melvin. That neighbor said she had known the couple for 40 years, she called it a huge loss for the community.

Police released the 911 call to police by a family member, who discovered the pair inside the dwelling.

"I need y'all to get Fort Lauderdale. Oh lord, Jesus. Yes, my brother just called me. I don't have my car I can't get over there."

The pain in her voice is the same sentiment felt by neighbors like Elouise Lessane.

It just hurts to see how they took ''em out like that. It's just sad. And it hurts. It just hurts every single day I think about them."

For 40 years, Elouise lived two houses down from the couple. She describes them as very welcoming.

Fort Lauderdale police say shortly before 7:30 p.m. Friday, the call came in saying the couple were found inside the home both shot.

As police began to investigate, they realized the couple's car had been taken.

Police are asking for people to look out for a 2014 red Ford Fusion with the license plate of LTDQ16.

As the family cleans the home, neighbors still question… why them?

"They were just good people. Good neighbors. People who you learn to love and respect," said Elouise.

This is still an ongoing investigation as police continue to search for the couple's vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-828-5581 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).