Scotland's "Tartan Army" loving South Florida vibe ahead of FIFA World Cup match Wednesday: "Miami people have welcomed us"

South Florida is hosting the next FIFA World Cup match at Miami Stadium on Wednesday between Scotland and Brazil, and fans are making their presence known.

Scotland's "Tartan Army" is a fan base that has taken over Miami-Dade and Broward counties in South Florida after leaving Boston, and they aren't shy.

Members told CBS News Miami's Anna McAllister that the party started as soon as they landed.

"I only got in last night, so I can't remember too much but it's going well so far," said Connor Bryan.

Scotland fans take part in the Tartan Army march in Miami South beach's Ocean Drive, during the 2026 World Cup. Picture date: Tuesday June 23, 2026. Ryan McDougall/PA Images via Getty Images

And the Tartan Army is joining World Cup fans from all over.

"It's crazy! It's not just Scotland fans, it's Brazilians, Colombians, they're all here — they're all here for the party," said Chris Cullan.

And many Tartan Army members are loving the vibe here in South Florida.

"It's been fantastic. The Miami people have welcomed us – we were here for one hour – we got two pitchers of beer on our table, they welcome us with their hearts," said Ewan Smith.

The sea of soccer fans is also bringing a boost to local businesses – like Barbizon restaurant.

"This is great. I do this business for about 40 years. I own a few restaurants two or three on Ocean Drive. This is the best day. Thank God finally," said Rafik Cevik.

Cevik, who owns Barbizon, said business has been slow lately, but FIFA fans are coming in droves.

"It's supposed to be double or triple, probably triple. We expect good money. That's it!" Cevik said.

Scotland will take on Brazil at Miami Stadium in Miami Gardens on Wednesday at 6 p.m.