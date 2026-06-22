Scotland's Tartan Army heads to Miami ahead of FIFA World Cup match in South Florida

The city of Miami is welcoming Scotland's Tartan Army on Monday as part of their visit to South Florida for the FIFA Men's World Cup.

According to the City of Miami Police Department, crowd estimates range from 2,000 to as many as 10,000 participants, with the group expected to gather along Calle Ocho from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to get a taste of the city's cultural offerings.

Members of the Tartan Army make their way to South Station to board trains to Boston Stadium to watch the upcoming World Cup match between Scotland and Morocco in Boston, Massachusetts, on June 19, 2026. From drinking the bars dry to lustily serenading an iconic baseball stadium with a rendition of "Flower of Scotland", the bagpipe-playing, kilt-wearing hordes of the Tartan Army have captivated Boston since arriving at the World Cup. Scotland's famously good-natured travelling supporters had waited nearly 30 years for the chance to follow their team to a World Cup and the thousands who have made the journey to the tournament are merrily making up for lost time, to the delight of Bostonians. JOSEPH PREZIOSO /AFP via Getty Images

Around 4 p.m., the Tartan Army will then march north on Southwest 15th Avenue, from Southwest 8th Street, toward LoanDepot Park and will be escorted by the Miami Police Department's Bicycle Response Team to make sure people stay safe while marching to the stadium.

The group is then expected to attend the Miami Marlins game versus the Texas Rangers later on Monday evening.

Tartan Army first left their mark on Boston bringing cheer to region for FIFA World Cup

Scotland lost to Morocco in the World Cup on Friday, but many members of the Tartan Army said that they were most upset about leaving New England.

"As we head for Miami, we want to say a heartfelt thank you to the city and people of Boston," the Scotland National Men's Team said on Saturday. "You've made us feel more than welcome in the time we've spent with you; you've made us feel part of your incredible city. Thank you for your generosity and your wonderful hospitality."

Thousands of Scotland soccer fans take part in the Tartan Army March, making their way to Fenway Park ahead of a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Texas Rangers, Sunday, June 14, 2026, in Boston. AP Photo/Mark Stockwell

Scotland's next match is Wednesday evening against Brazil at Miami Stadium, which was renamed from Hard Rock Stadium for the World Cup, in Miami Gardens.

Scotland is hoping to move onto the Round of 32 so they can head back to Boston.