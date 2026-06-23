As Scotland prepares for its World Cup match, a local group is bringing its culture to South Florida

More than 40 million people worldwide claim Scottish ancestry, and many are in South Florida right now for the big World Cup match between Scotland and Brazil on Wednesday.

Joining in the revelry are members of the Scottish American Society of South Florida.

The society was formed in 1983 with a membership of about 20 people. It has grown in more than 40 years, spreading Scottish culture and traditions. This past March, they initiated the Southeast Florida Scottish Celtic Music Festival at the Bergeron Fairgrounds in Davie.

The festival was more than entertaining and marked a new chapter for the society. The goal is to ensure that Scottish culture in South Florida not only survives but thrives for years ahead.

Many members belong to the iconic St. Andrew's Pipe Band of Miami. The bagpipes filled the air Friday as the band serenaded crowds at the World Cup Fan Fest at Bayfront Park in Miami.

"My father was in the Scottish Guards when Queen Elizabeth was a child," said former President Robert Ritchie.

When he is not piping, society founder Nigel Macdonald is teaching dancing once a week in Sunrise. Dancers say it is one way of keeping Scottish tradition alive.

If you would like to learn more, you can contact the Scottish American Society of South Florida at scottishsouthfl@gmail.com or 954-460-5000.



