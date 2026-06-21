FIFA fans face traffic headaches, parking shortages around Miami Stadium during World Cup match

Fans attending Sunday's FIFA World Cup match in Miami Gardens encountered gridlock, parking challenges and long walks as officials urged ticket holders to plan ahead and avoid unauthorized parking areas.

It's the kind of standstill traffic you have nightmares about.

"The traffic was horrible," said Brigite Morais.

As fans tried to enter and leave Miami Stadium for Sunday's FIFA World Cup match, streets were blocked, traffic was rerouted and finding parking proved to be a serious challenge.

"Well, we had to park over at a neighbor's house, so that was fun," said Matt McLaughlin.

"We thought it was going to be a whole lot worse," said Jim McLaughlin.

"We came with low expectations, and it was still bad, but slightly less bad than we thought," added Kevin McLaughlin.

No parking signs were plastered on fences across Miami Gardens as residents and authorities worked to keep streets clear.

Thousands of fans made the trek from the stadium, searching for rideshares and trying to find their way back to where they parked.

While FIFA excitement is pulsing through the city, navigating it is not for the faint of heart. Officials say planning ahead is crucial for anyone attending matches at Miami Stadium.

Authorities are also urging people not to come to the stadium unless they have a ticket.

There were also countless police officers and tow trucks stationed throughout the area, enforcing parking restrictions and helping manage traffic as fans arrived and departed.