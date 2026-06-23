Scotland's "Tartan Army" takes over South Florida for the World Cup match against Brazil: "No Scotland, no party!"

Scotland's "Tartan Army" has descended upon South Florida, bringing an economic windfall to local businesses as they prepare to support their team.

Fans from Scotland have taken over the Fort Lauderdale Beach area, with chants of "No Scotland, no party!" ringing out at Marina Village on Tuesday.

"It's absolutely roasting, but it's been brilliant," said Adam Carlegie, a visiting fan from Scotland.

Local businesses are struggling to keep pace with the influx of visitors. The Jungle Queen, which operates cruises along the intracoastal, reported sold-out trips and had to scramble to accommodate the increased demand.

"We got thousands of pounds of ice delivered this morning; we got an extra 600 cases of beer than we normally do," said Jungle Queen Captain Monica Aivazian. "We had all hands on deck since 9 a.m. this morning just loading up for the Tartans."

At McSorley's Beach Pub, operator Julie Olszewski said daily sales are currently 10 times higher than average for this time of year.

"We ordered four times more than we order for St. Patrick's Day, and we have had to have emergency deliveries," Olszewski said.

For many fans, the surge in business is viewed as a challenge.

"I don't think you can prepare for this," Carlegie said. "We're going to drink every bar dry, that's pretty much it."

Several official Tartan Army parties are scheduled for Tuesday night in Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood, with many already sold out. Despite the intensity of the celebrations, fans say the atmosphere remains good-natured.

"We're here for the party; we're loads of fun; we do drink a lot, but it doesn't change us; we just sing even more," said Angela Bruce, a fan from Scotland. "We like to sing."

Scotland is scheduled to face Brazil at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Miami Stadium.