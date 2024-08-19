Scattered storms develop across South Florida in the afternoon

MIAMI - It was a wet start across parts of the Keys on Monday morning with temperatures across South Florida in the low to mid 80s.

In the afternoon, highs climb to the low 90s and it will feel like the 100s when you factor in the humidity. With the heating of the day and a southwesterly flow, scattered storms develop midday and will be focused over on the east coast of the peninsula. Storms will have the potential to produce heavy downpours, lightning and gusty winds.

Don't miss the rare full supermoon blue moon. The full moon reached peak illumination in the early hours of Monday, Aug. 19, but the best viewing will be Tuesday morning. It will appear 14% bigger and 30% brighter than normal.

Blue Moon NEXT Weather

This is the first of four consecutive supermoons this year. NASA said a "supermoon" is when the moon is at or near its closest point to Earth at the same time it is full." And a "blue moon" is when we see the full moon twice in a single month.

Tuesday will be toasty for election day as highs soar to the low to mid-90s. With plenty of moisture around and the southwest wind sticking around, we will see another round of scattered storms.

Wednesday this pattern continues with highs in the low 90s and the potential for passing storms.

Late week the winds shift out of the East and the storms will push inland as we head into the weekend. Highs will be closer to normal and it will not be as hot due to the east breeze.