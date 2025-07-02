Scattered storms across South Florida, more widespread rain expected this week

It was a stormy start to Wednesday with parts of South Florida receiving showers with heavy downpours and thunder.

Scattered showers and storms will be around throughout the day. The chance of rain is highest from late afternoon into the evening. Afternoon highs will climb to the upper 80s with "feels like" temperatures in the mid to upper 90s when you factor in the humidity.

Chance of rain increases over holiday weekend. NEXT Weather

The chance of rain stays high on Thursday due to a southwesterly wind flow which will continue to steer showers and storms towards South Florida. More widespread rain is likely with the potential for heavy downpours.

During the late week and the Fourth of July weekend, the weather will depend on a disturbance near northern Florida which the National Hurricane Center said has a medium potential (40% chance) of developing into a tropical or subtropical depression. A cold front will move into northern Florida and stall out. An area of low pressure is expected to develop along the front and bring plenty of moisture and instability.

National Hurricane Center said system has a medium chance for development. NEXT Weather

Regardless of development, this system will likely enhance the potential for showers and storms across South Florida on Friday and throughout the holiday weekend. How much rain South Florida will receive depends on how this system evolves and where it sets up. Right now the heaviest rain is expected for parts of northern and central Florida.

The CBS Miami NEXT Weather team will continue to provide updates as we gather more data and see the latest forecast models.