Scattered showers, storms return to South Florida in the afternoon after soggy weekend

After a very soggy Sunday, South Florida woke up to a few scattered showers on Monday morning. While the chance of rain is not as high compared to Sunday, the region remains unsettled with lingering moisture.

As highs soar to the low to mid 80s, the heating of the day will likely lead to scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. A few storms could turn strong and an isolated severe storm can't be ruled out later today.

Tuesday will be drier and warmer as highs climb to the upper 80s across most of South Florida. When humidity is factored in, it will feel like the 90s. A stray shower can't be ruled out, but it will be mostly dry.

Here's what to expect this week. NEXT Weather

Wednesday the breeze builds and we stay warm with the potential for spotty showers. Highs will remain above average in the low to mid 80s.

Later this week, South Florida will stay warm and breezy with highs in the low to mid 80s. The chance of rain will remain low.

The weekend will be warm and mainly dry, with highs close to the mid 80s on Saturday and Sunday under mostly sunny skies.