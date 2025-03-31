University of Miami dorm patio ceiling collapses due to rain as Miami-Dade streets flood across county

Well, it was a wet and wild Sunday all across South Florida – it rained for hours throughout the afternoon.

And at the Mahoney Pearson dorms at the University of Miami, a portion of the patio's ceiling collapsed. It's not the Sunday UM student Hunter Shouse was expecting.

"I woke up from a nap, and basically got a text from my friend saying like, 'Hey, are your dorms okay?'" he told CBS News Miami. "And he said that they got struck by lightning."

A portion of Shouse's dorm's patio ceiling crumbled as the rain came down in the afternoon. He said he was shocked by the collapse.

"We had three or four dryers this semester and now a roof collapsed," Shouse said.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and UM told CBS News Miami that it's assessing the damage and the cause of why it happened.

Roads became rivers

Elsewhere in Miami, streets turned into streams – the doors of Kiki on the River had water rushing in as drivers navigated the flooded road. Near Northwest 15th Street and 7th Avenue, cars were stalled out as the roadways turned into rivers.

In South Beach, those dining at the Versace Mansion on Ocean Drive ended up soaked as water poured down.

Party on, rain or shine

For Ultra Music Festival-goers in Downtown Miami, the party was put on a brief pause because of the torrential rain. But after a short break, the party continued.

"Crappy weather, but you know, it's still worth it," said Ultra-goer Sylvio Prosser. "The people, the music, the sounds [and] the setup."

"I mean, it kind of sucks because I'd rather it be sunny but it's fine," added Rianna Hasbani, another Ultra-goer. "It's Ultra Day Three, so it'll be fun still."