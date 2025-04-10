Scattered afternoon showers possible for South Florida

Thursday got off to a cool start with temperatures mostly in the low to mid 60s across South Florida.

The morning will be dry but scattered showers are possible later in the day due to a little disturbance bringing in moisture. Highs will climb to the low 80s in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. The breeze will build out of the northwest at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

There is a high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. A small craft advisory is in effect for boaters over the Atlantic waters and small craft should exercise caution over the Keys waters.

Friday morning will be comfortable with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. It will be a little warmer in the afternoon with highs near the mid 80s. Although the chance of rain is low, a few showers are expected.

A cold front will arrive Saturday. NEXT Weather

Spectacular weekend ahead

A cold front will move in Saturday and bring cooler, drier weather for the weekend.

Saturday morning will be cool with lows in the mid 60s. Highs rise to the low 80s. The coolest morning will be on Sunday when lows fall to the upper 50s inland and low 60s closer to the coast. Highs will remain seasonable in the low 80s Sunday with plenty of sunshine.