Scam alert: Fort Lauderdale warns about fake QR code stickers at city parking garages

FORT LAUDERDALE - Fort Lauderdale is warning visitors and residents about a parking payment scam involving stickers with fraudulent QR codes that have been found posted on several parking meters and "Pay by Phone" signs throughout the city.

No other instances have been reported in South Florida, but the Better Business Bureau and the Federal Trade Commission have warned about the scheme nationwide.

In Fort Lauderdale, the stickers with the counterfeit QR codes, which may display the logo of a legitimate mobile app, are redirecting users to fraudulent websites that attempt to steal sensitive banking information, the city said in a news release Thursday.

Staff discovered these stickers during routine inspections of city parking areas.

Example of a fake sticker found at a city Fort Lauderdale parking garage. City of Fort Lauderdale

"We urge anyone using city parking to pay only through the official parking meters or by downloading the official payment app marked on the official City signage, NOT the sticker," spokeswoman Christine Portela said.

Most parking locations across the city use the "Pay By Phone" app. The only locations that use the "ParkMobile" app are city EV charging stations and the Arts & Science District Garage.

In July, the Better Business Bureau warned about the scam.

One consumer shared their experience with BBB Scam Tracker, "QR code in a parking lot in a church was intended to pay for parking. I entered my info into the website thinking I was entering payment info for a parking app, but it was for some digital membership service. I immediately recognized my error and called to place a hold on my credit card and to cancel that credit card number to avoid recurrent charges. The hold for the charge was not successful - it has been processed for $39.99."

The BBB has a website to report scams.

Pinnellas County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday warning about the scam.

Fake QR codes were found at 150 parking meters in San Clemente, California, in August.

In December 2023, the Federal Trade Commission warned about the situation. "There are reports of scammers covering up QR codes on parking meters with a QR code of their own," FTC Consumer Education specialist Alvaro Puig wrote. "And some crafty scammers might send you a QR code by text message or email and make up a reason for you to scan it."

The FTC noted a scammer's QR code could take you to a spoofed site that looks real.

"And if you log in to the spoofed site, the scammers could steal any information you enter," Puig wrote. "Or the QR code could install malware that steals your information before you realize it."

The FTC noted another con involves scammers telling people there's a problem with their account and they need to confirm the information. They say those targeted by a scam need to change their password.

Fake sticker found outside parking garage in Fort Lauderdale City of Fort Lauderdale

FTC tips on protecting yourself

If you see a QR code in an unexpected place, inspect the URL before you open it. If it looks like a URL you recognize, make sure it's not spoofed — look for misspellings or a switched letter.

If it looks like a URL you recognize, make sure it's not spoofed — look for misspellings or a switched letter. Don't scan a QR code in an email or text message you weren't expecting — especially if it urges you to act immediately. If you think the message is legitimate, use a phone number or website you know is real to contact the company.

If you think the message is legitimate, use a phone number or website you know is real to contact the company. Protect your phone and accounts. Update your phone's OS to protect against hackers and protect your online accounts with strong passwords and multi-factor authentication.



