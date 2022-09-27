Watch CBS News
Local News

Sandbag locations set up to help residents ahead of Hurricane Ian rainfall

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Some communities handing out sandbags ahead of Hurricane Ian's rainfall
Some communities handing out sandbags ahead of Hurricane Ian's rainfall 01:42

MIAMI - As Hurricane Ian makes its way towards Florida, many are hoping to avoid flooding in their homes with sandbags.

Residents of low-lying areas prone to flooding know what a few inches of rain will bring.

Pembroke Pines will distribute sandbags to its residents on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at two locations.

Pembroke Pines Health Park
1001 Poinciana Drive

William B. Armstrong/Spring Valley Park
1700 NW 160th Avenue.

There is a limit of five bags per household. Proof of residency is required.

In Miramar, sandbags can be picked up starting at 10 a.m. at:

Adult Daycare Center
8915 Miramar Parkway

Multi Service Complex
6700 Miramar Parkway

Sunset Lakes Community Center
2801 SW 186th Avenue.

There is a limit of six bags per household. Proof of residency is required.

In Miami Gardens, sandbags will be available until supplies last at the north end of the Archdiocese of Miami property at 18330 NW 12th Avenue. Limit of seven bags, proof of residency required. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on September 27, 2022 / 6:51 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.