Sandbag locations set up to help residents ahead of Hurricane Ian rainfall

Some communities handing out sandbags ahead of Hurricane Ian's rainfall

MIAMI - As Hurricane Ian makes its way towards Florida, many are hoping to avoid flooding in their homes with sandbags.

Residents of low-lying areas prone to flooding know what a few inches of rain will bring.

Pembroke Pines will distribute sandbags to its residents on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at two locations.

Pembroke Pines Health Park

1001 Poinciana Drive

William B. Armstrong/Spring Valley Park

1700 NW 160th Avenue.

There is a limit of five bags per household. Proof of residency is required.

In Miramar, sandbags can be picked up starting at 10 a.m. at:

Adult Daycare Center

8915 Miramar Parkway

Multi Service Complex

6700 Miramar Parkway

Sunset Lakes Community Center

2801 SW 186th Avenue.

There is a limit of six bags per household. Proof of residency is required.

In Miami Gardens, sandbags will be available until supplies last at the north end of the Archdiocese of Miami property at 18330 NW 12th Avenue. Limit of seven bags, proof of residency required.