Rubio warns of growing Iranian influence in Venezuela, drone threats in hemisphere

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

Pam Bondi and Marco Rubio go before US Senate for confirmation hearings
MIAMI - Florida Senator Marco Rubio raised alarms over increasing Iranian influence in Venezuela during his Senate confirmation hearings on Wednesday.

The senator, widely expected to become the next Secretary of State, painted a grim picture. 

"Venezuela, sadly, is not governed by a government. It's governed by a narco-trafficking organization that has empowered itself as a nation-state."

"We've seen upwards of seven to nine million Venezuelans flee the country, with more expected to leave. In Venezuela, you have the Russian presence, you have a very strong Iranian presence."

"The Iranians, in fact, are beginning to build drone factories for the manufacture of Iranian drones in our own hemisphere."

Rubio also pointed to Venezuela's history of issuing illegitimate passports to Hezbollah operatives.

Hezbollah is an Iran-backed militia that the U.S. has designated a foreign terrorist organization.

Rubio criticized policies allowing US companies to operate in Venezuela, arguing that billions of dollars funneled into the regime have bolstered its power while promised reforms remain unfulfilled.

"Companies like Chevron are now providing billions of dollars into the regime's coffers and the regime kept none of the promises they made," he said. "All that needs to be re-explored." 

Rubio's remarks coincide with the U.S. Department of State's announcement on Friday that it has raised the reward for information leading to Maduro's arrest or conviction from $15 million to $25 million.

Maduro, 62, has been under U.S. indictment since 2020 for alleged drug trafficking and narco-terrorism.

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

