U.S. reward for Venezuela's Maduro increased to $25 million in effort to capture him

MIAMI - The U.S. Department of State announced Friday it has raised the reward for information leading to the arrest or conviction of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro to $25 million.

Reward offered. US Department of State

The increase comes as a renewed push to apprehend Maduro, 62, who has been under indictment in the U.S. since 2020, for his alleged involvement in drug trafficking and narco-terrorism.

Maduro, who has led Venezuela since 2013, faces federal charges including narco-terrorism, cocaine trafficking and weapons-related crimes.

U.S. prosecutors allege that he played a central role in the Cartel of the Suns, a Venezuelan drug-trafficking organization made up of high-ranking officials.

According to the indictment, Maduro coordinated multi-ton cocaine shipments with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), a designated terrorist organization.

U.S. authorities said Maduro directed the cartel to provide military-grade weapons to the FARC and sought its help in training an unsanctioned militia that functioned as an armed wing of the cartel.

The State Department initially offered a $15 million reward for Maduro's capture in 2020.

The increase to $25 million reflects "the gravity of his crimes and the continued threat he poses to international stability," a senior official said.

Maduro has been accused of consolidating power through fraudulent elections, including his contested victory in Venezuela's July 2024 presidential race, which the US and other nations refused to recognize.

Anyone outside the US with information about Maduro is urged to contact the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate.

In the U.S., tips can be directed to the local Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) office.