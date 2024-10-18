Royal Caribbean passenger sues, claims hidden camera placed in her cabin

MIAMI - Royal Caribbean Cruises is facing a serious lawsuit after a passenger says a hidden camera was found in the bathroom of her cabin.

According to the lawsuit, the New Hampshire woman was on a Symphony of the Seas cruise in February of this year.

It was during this time that her cabin attendant, identified as Arvin Mirasol from the Philippines, allegedly accessed her room via a key card and taped a video camera containing a memory card in the bathroom.

"(The camera) captured images of the Plaintiff while undressed and engaging in private activities, without Plaintiff's prior knowledge or consent," according to the lawsuit.

Mirasol then reportedly posted the images to the internet and dark web.

The woman discovered the camera and reported it to ship security. Mirasol was arrested when the ship returned to Port Everglades. He was recently convicted for acts related to this matter and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Due to Mirasol's actions, the lawsuit claims the woman "suffers from severe emotional distress, which manifests physically, causing the Plaintiff physical sickness, sweating, nausea, insomnia, dizziness, crying, and physical pain, thereby causing physical impact to the Plaintiff."

The lawsuit also states that the cruise line " knew about or should have known sexual assaults were reasonably foreseeable" due to previous reports of sexual assaults aboard its ships.

A recent report shows Royal Caribbean has the second highest frequency of reported incidents, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit states that it has been filed on behalf of the woman and other "similarly situated passengers who sailed aboard the Symphony of the Seas between December 1, 2023 and February 26, 2024 who used a cabin bathroom which was within cabins assigned to Stateroom Attendant Arvin Joseph Mirasol."