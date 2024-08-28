Watch CBS News
Hidden camera leads to 30-year-prison sentence for former Royal Caribbean employee

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A former Royal Caribbean employee, accused of placing hidden cameras in guest rooms, has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison after admitting to producing child pornography.

Federal officials said Arvin Joseph Mirason placed a hidden camera under a sink in a guest bathroom aboard the Symphony of the Seas back on February 25.

The guest discovered the camera and reported it to ship security.

Mirasol, a stateroom attendant, was subsequently arrested when the ship docked at Port Everglades.

Authorities said Mirasol's electronics were seized and searched and the devices contained numerous videos of children in various stages of undress.

One of the videos showed Mirasol himself installing a camera in a guest's bathroom, officials said.

Authorities were able to identify children depicted in the videos, ranging from 2 to 17 years of age.

Legal documents said Mirasol had been placing cameras in passenger cabins since December of 2023. Mirasol would enter the guests' rooms while they were showering and hide under their beds so he could secretly record them exiting the shower.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact 1-866-347-2423. 

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

